Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Single & Reveals Debut Album Release Date

Olivia Rodrigo fans received double the news from the singer-songwriter on Thursday (April 1).

The 18-year-old released her new song and video for “deja vu” and, if that wasn't enough, she had some exciting album news for fans as well.

The new track follows up her smash hit "drivers license" and calls out her ex for copy/pasting their time together with his new girl — who seems to be none the wiser to his antics.

“The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends,” Rodrigo told Variety.

While "drivers license" is the perfect post-breakup anthem, "deja vu" is its sassy older sister who dusts herself off from said pity party. Rodrigo does a one-two switch as she starts the airy song reminiscing about the cute things she and her ex did before exposing him once the song progresses.

“So when you gonna tell her that we did that too? / She thinks it's special, but it's all re-used / That was our place, I found it first / I made the jokes you tell to her when she's with you,” she sings in the pre-chorus before jumping into the main chorus.

Once again she seemingly calls out Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter when she sings, “another actress I hate to think that I was just your type.”

The video mirrors the lyrics as both Rodrigo and the new girlfriend are seen doing and wearing the same things including eating strawberry ice cream, wearing the same green dress, and hanging at the beach.