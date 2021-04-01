Radiohead is officially on TikTok, and the first thing the band shared is a creepy, cryptic video starring their recurring character Chieftain Mews.

In the grainy black and white clip, the unsettling figure (played by Radiohead's producer Nigel Godrich) looks to be the anchor of a dystopian news broadcast. He's seated behind a desk that says "MEWS," with the band's logo in the background, and is donning his signature bald head, suit, and dark-colored nail polish. Someone off-camera tells him to "say something," to which Mews replies: “Well, what do you want me to say?”

After muttering ”TikTok. Tick, tock, tick, tock," he addresses the viewer. “This is your wakeup call. Have a good day," he says. All the while, "Paranoid Android" plays in the background.

The Radiohead TikTok account reads: “‘Proud to be joining the TikTok revolution.’”

At time of writing, the account has garnered more than 15,000 followers and the video's been viewed more than 40,000 times. It's important to note that it's April 1, so this could be nothing more than an April Fools Day stunt, but if the band decides to embrace TikTok culture we can only hope Thom Yorke will someday start his own dance challenge.

Watch the creepy video below.