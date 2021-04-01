Summer Walker Says She Hates Her Job, Hints At Retirement (Again)

Summer Walker is over the music industry.

One week after giving birth to her first child, the R&B singer took to her “galactawhore” Instagram account to let her fans know that she's thinking about walking away from music.

"I legit hate this job, lol," she wrote on Instagram Stories Wednesday (March 31). "why can't I just put out music w out stalkers being blessed with my private life. I need to start figuring out my next job."

While it's unclear if Summer was serious — she did say "lol" — about retiring from music, it's not the first time she's expressed frustration with fame and the music industry. Back in November 2019, Summer canceled the majority of dates on her “First and Last Tour” and spoke out about her struggle with social anxiety after being criticized for not hugging fans during her meet and greets.

"As you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y’all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour," she shared at the time. Summer later added, “I’m an empath, and that transference of energy from that many people each day would literally KILL me. So I ask you please respect my space in those moments.”

Then in February 2020 told fans she was "deada** never making another song after 2020."