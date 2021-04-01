Feedback

Texas Longhorns Pick Chris Beard As Men's Basketball Coach

By Anna Gallegos

April 1, 2021

The free beer, pasta, and lawn mowings didn't work because Chis Beard is leaving Lubbock for Austin.

Beard will be new men's basketball coach at the University of Texas, ESPN reported. He will take over for Shaka Smart, who left the Longhorns to coach at Marquette.

Many thought it would be impossible to draw Beard away from Texas Tech University, where he was incredibly popular among Red Raiders fans. During his five years with Tech, Beard took the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight in 2018 and the national championship game in 2019. This year Texas Tech was knocked out of second around of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Arkansas.

The new coaching job also means Beard is returning home. He was a student assistant under Texas coach Tom Penders before he graduated from UT in 1995.

The details of Beard's new contract are unknown but he will likely make more than the $5 million a season he was making at Tech. Texas will owe Tech a $4 million buyout payment since Beard is leaving for another program in the state, USA Today reported.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Texas Longhorns Pick Chris Beard As Men's Basketball Coach

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.