This Kentucky Farm Allows you To Hug The Fluffiest Cows Ever

If you're having a bad day, you can always hug a cow!

No, literally.

One farm just outside of Louisville is the home to a herd of Scottish Highland cattle.

And if you don't know what that is, they're basically the fluffiest cows ever.

The farm, run by Kristin Carmack and her family, has been posting pictures of the adorable cows on Facebook, boosting their popularity.

Carmack said, "TC highlands farm was just like a dream. I just got a couple of cows to start out with and quickly became obsessed."

The farms says that the cows have interactions with humans every day and are very friendly.