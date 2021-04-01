Feedback

This Kentucky Farm Allows you To Hug The Fluffiest Cows Ever

By Ginny Reese

April 1, 2021

Zuid-Kennemerland National Park In The Netherlands

If you're having a bad day, you can always hug a cow!

No, literally.

One farm just outside of Louisville is the home to a herd of Scottish Highland cattle.

And if you don't know what that is, they're basically the fluffiest cows ever.

The farm, run by Kristin Carmack and her family, has been posting pictures of the adorable cows on Facebook, boosting their popularity.

Carmack said, "TC highlands farm was just like a dream. I just got a couple of cows to start out with and quickly became obsessed."

The farms says that the cows have interactions with humans every day and are very friendly.

According to Carmack, they aren't in it for the money. Both Kristin and her husband have full time jobs, so this farm is all about the passion and joy.

If you want to spend some time with the fluffs, you can send an email inquiry to TCHighlandsfarm@gmail.com or call 502-803-5823.

The farm also posts events, such as meet-and-greets and mini photoshoots, on Facebook.

Photo: Getty Images

