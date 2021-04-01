Tom Brady Celebrates MLB Opening Day With April Fools' Tweet

With the Major League Baseball seasoon's Opening Day beginning on April 1, Tom Brady celebrated with an April Fools' Day joke about bringing back the Montreal Expos franchise as a player/coach/owner.

“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022,” Brady wrote in a social media post of himself wearing a tuxedo and an Expos hat standing on the field at Olympic Stadium. “Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.”

Brady, who also played baseball in high school, was drafted by the Montreal Expos at No. 507 overall as a catcher prospect in the 1995 Major League Baseball draft. Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback instead attended the University of Michigan for football, was drafted No. 199 overall by the New England Patriots and went on to enjoy the most decorated career in NFL history.