WATCH: Boston Reporter's Live Reaction To Red Sox Opening Day Postponement

Boston Red Sox fans will have to wait even longer for the team's first home game.

The Red Sox announced their first game of the MLB season scheduled for Thursday (April 1) has been postponed due to rain in the forecast and Opening Day ceremonies will be rescheduled for Friday (April 2.)

Like many fans, Boston 25 News anchor and reporter Elizabeth Hopkins wasn't pleased about the news, being told about the decision while providing live on-air coverage at Fenway Park.

"Wait, is this an April Fools' Day joke? It's got to be," Hopkins asked from the Fenway Park stands before dropping her microphone and walking out of the shot.