WATCH: Boston Reporter's Live Reaction To Red Sox Opening Day Postponement

By Jason Hall

April 1, 2021

Boston Red Sox fans will have to wait even longer for the team's first home game.

The Red Sox announced their first game of the MLB season scheduled for Thursday (April 1) has been postponed due to rain in the forecast and Opening Day ceremonies will be rescheduled for Friday (April 2.)

Like many fans, Boston 25 News anchor and reporter Elizabeth Hopkins wasn't pleased about the news, being told about the decision while providing live on-air coverage at Fenway Park.

"Wait, is this an April Fools' Day joke? It's got to be," Hopkins asked from the Fenway Park stands before dropping her microphone and walking out of the shot.

Elizabeth Hopkins was all of us when we heard the news that today's Boston Red Sox game was postponed until tomorrow. She spent hours in the pouring rain to help kick off the new season! MORE: https://boston25.com/31JJSc5

Posted by Boston 25 News on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy released a statement obtained by Boston 25 News Thursday morning on the postponement.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose, and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”

The Red Sox's Opening Day and pregame ceremonies will begin at 2:10 p.m. on Friday.

Photo: Getty Images

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.