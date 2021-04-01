Travel Expected To Surge Over Easter Weekend, Atlanta Officials Say

The airport is expected to surge with travelers over the weekend, just in time for Easter (April 4), even though the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

More than 900,000 people will travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport surrounding this weekend. That’s why officials are reiterating that passengers must wear masks, distance and follow other safety protocols in place because of the pandemic, Fox 5 reported Thursday (April 1). Millions of free face masks will be available to travelers.

"We here at Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport are excited to see an increase in passenger traffic during the holiday weekend," Airport General Manager John Selden told the station. "As we welcome more travelers through ATL, we want them to know we are fully prepared with increased cleaning protocols, hand-sanitizing stations, free mask distribution and social distancing measures."

WalletHub, a personal finance site, analyzed the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic and released its findings Thursday.

The ranking, which includes Washington D.C., shows that the Peach State comes in at No. 51 in COVID-19 safety. Georgia falls a few spots from No. 46 in a previous WalletHub list.

Researchers considered five “key metrics” when comparing each state and D.C., including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitals and death, and the portion of eligible people getting the vaccine.

Photo: Getty Images