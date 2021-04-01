Utility Shut-Off Ban Ends, Millions Available For Pittsburgh Residents

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's shut-off ban ended on Thursday (April 1), allowing utility companies to cut off service for customers who haven't paid bills.

Western Pennsylvania companies told TribLIVE.com that payment plan options and assistance programs are accessible to the public, with millions of dollars available, but people haven't been applying for it.

Pennsylvania residents can opt for the Dollar Energy Fund, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program if they fall behind on bills.

Additionally, West Penn Power confirmed to TribLIVE that it will not turn off customers' power, rather will give a 10-day notice before terminating electrical service.

However, utility companies are taking taking varying approaches, as 889,000 accounts statewide face possible termination and a combined total of $856 million is owed.

Pennsylvania residents should also be cautious of possible scams that stem from the shut-off ban. Scammers will likely attempt to take advantage of the situation and falsely claim customers can avoid a service shut-off by paying their bill with a gift card.

A West Penn Power representative confirmed to TribLIVE that the company never accepts gift cards as a form of payment for an electric bill.

Photo: Getty Images