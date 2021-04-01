Where To Find The Best Burritos In Charlotte

Sometimes in life, you just need a burrito. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Whether you want authentic Mexican street food, Tex-Mex inspired cuisine, or California-style burritos, there are plenty of delicious choices around the Queen City.

Here are a few restaurants around Charlotte serving up some of the city's best burritos.

Johnny Burrito

Johnny Burrito offers a fast-paced counter service for the "longest lunch line" in Charlotte, according to its website. With a wide selection of meat and veggie fillings, plus an almost endless list of additional toppings, it could take you years to try everything on the menu. According to Axios Charlotte, this spot has the heaviest burrito in the entire city: the "Big" burrito, which they claim is about the size of 2.5 human hearts!