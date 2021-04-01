Why April 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s April 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1990, Nirvana went into Smart Studios in Madison, Wisconsin to start work on demo songs, some of which would go on to be on Nevermind.

In 1967, Steve Winwood left The Spencer Davis Group to form his own band,Traffic.

In 1969, Bruce Springsteen’s new group, Child, made their live debut at Wanamassa, New Jersey’s Pandemonium Club.

In 1971, Janis Joplin had the number one album in the country with her posthumously released record, Pearl.

In 1998, Metallica kicked off their 61-date Poor Re-Touring Me Tour in Newcastle, Australia. The trek was in support of their album, ReLoad.

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac had the number one album in the country with Rumours.

And in 2004, Coldplay singer Chris Martin was accused of attacking a photographer after leaving a London restaurant with his then-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple’s rep said the shutterbug tripped but the photog claimed Martin kicked him from behind for taking their photo.

