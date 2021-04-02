Amtrak Plans Include Route Connecting Major Texas Cities

Amtrak service in Texas could get a major boost under a proposed federal $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

The plan contains $80 billion for rail service across the United States. The funds would be used to improve current rail lines and expanding routes.

Amtrak is proposing a new route that'll connect San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, College Station, and Houston. The route would include daily and more frequent service between the state's major cities.

"It's hard right now to get back and forth in Texas in the same day, and this would enable that," Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari told KTEN.

Before any new railroad tracks can be built, the infrastructure plan must first be approved by Congress. If both the House and the Senate sign off on the plan, Amtrak wants to expand to 160 new communities in 15 years.

In March, Amtrak announced that on May 23 it will restart the Texas Eagle line that begins in Chicago and ends in Los Angeles, but runs through El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth, and Dallas.

Photo: Getty Images