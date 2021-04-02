After David lost on a technicality, many viewers took to Twitter to complain about the strict rule. Many viewers feel the rule detracts from the game and should be changed. The frustration comes after a series of similar losses other contestants have experienced on the show.

Back in 2019, a contestant named Kristen was solving a crossword puzzle challenge with the theme "_____ Field." The correct answer was "right, football, left, Sally," however, when Kristen tried to solve the puzzle she said, "right, football, left and Sally." Because she said the word "and" she, too, lost the puzzle, just like David did.

Just last year, a contestant named Alex lost out when solving a puzzle with the correct answer of: Declaring Victory. While attempting to solve the puzzle, Alex said "I'm Declaring Victory." By adding that extra word, Alex unfortunately lost. The next contestant, Amanda, was then able to correctly solve the puzzle by simply saying "Declaring Victory."