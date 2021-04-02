BTS Share Heartbreaking, Time Traveling Music Video For 'Film Out'

BTS unveiled the music video for their new Japanese single, “Film Out.”

The visual, released on Friday (April 2), depicts the K-pop boy band lamenting the vestige of a former lover, whose presence becomes reduced to nothing more than a distant memory over time.

The video is filled with picturesque images depicting the bandmates in strange, mind-warping scenes of time travel and spatial landscapes, including those with the group in a house where clouds are parting outside their window and others showing the bandmates entering the threshold to otherworldly dimensions.

“From all the memories stored in my heart / I gather up the ones of you, link them together / Gazing at them projected across the room / I fall asleep with you vivid in my arms,” the group sings in the song’s panging chorus.

“Film Out” is the latest track to appear on BTS’ upcoming Japanese-language compilation album, BTS, the Best, releasing on June 16 via Universal Music Japan. Among the other songs on the LP to appear in Japanese include fan-favorite records like “Black Swan,” “Mic Drop,” “Lights,” “DNA,” and “Fake Love.”

Additionally, BTS’ new single also serves as the ending theme song for the Japanese film Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

Days ahead of releasing the song, BTS spoke out against anti-Asian violence on social media by supporting the #StopAsianHate movement. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks," the band said in a statement. "But these experiences are enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem."

Photo: YouTube