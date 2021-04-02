Chris Jericho To Appear On WWE TV For First Time Since Joining AEW

Chris Jericho will soon make his first appearance on WWE programming since joining the company's competitor All Elite Wrestling.

WWE Network announced Jericho will appear in an episode of 'Broken Skull Sessions' alongside 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, which will premiere on Sunday, April 11 and stream on Peacock in the United States, as well as WWE Network's global services.

"No foolin' around here. You're gonna get ... IT! @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else," WWE Network's Twitter account announced Friday (April 2), along with a video featuring Austin's trademark skull logo on a Jericho-esque countdown before revealing the two legendary wrestlers sitting at a table.