Chris Jericho To Appear On WWE TV For First Time Since Joining AEW
By Jason Hall
April 2, 2021
Chris Jericho will soon make his first appearance on WWE programming since joining the company's competitor All Elite Wrestling.
WWE Network announced Jericho will appear in an episode of 'Broken Skull Sessions' alongside 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, which will premiere on Sunday, April 11 and stream on Peacock in the United States, as well as WWE Network's global services.
"No foolin' around here. You're gonna get ... IT! @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else," WWE Network's Twitter account announced Friday (April 2), along with a video featuring Austin's trademark skull logo on a Jericho-esque countdown before revealing the two legendary wrestlers sitting at a table.
No foolin' around here. You're gonna get ... IT! 🤯 @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/fQPzQ3QBDW— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 2, 2021
Jericho competed exclusively for WWE from 1999-2017 before returning to the independent circuit and later joining AEW during the company's launch in 2019, becoming the promotion's inaugural world champion.
AEW has had working relationships and talent exchanges with other wrestling promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, but WWE has been notoriously strict about keeping talent from working with its competition during the last few decades.
One specific exclusion came in 2012 when WWE allowed Christian -- known previously in Impact Wrestling and now AEW as 'Christian Cage' -- to appear at Impact's 'Bound For Glory' pay-per-view after the competing company allowed Ric Flair -- then under contract with Impact -- to appear at and be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time as a member of 'The Four Horsemen' several months earlier.
Jericho made one last sporadic appearance on WWE television in January 2018 after having competed in other promotions for the first time in decades.
Photo: Getty Images