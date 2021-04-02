Every Eye-Opening Lyric From Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil' Album

After four long years, Demi Lovato returned with her daring, ambitious studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

With all that the 28-year-old songbird has endured in the years that followed — from her troubles with addiction and self-esteem to her terrifying near-fatal overdose in 2018 and all the private misfortunes she's suffered in the public eye — the music of Lovato's seventh LP signals the start of a new beginning for the promising performer, who bares her whole heart across 19 new tracks on the project.

So, to celebrate just how far Lovato has come along on her harrowing road to recovery, we're sharing the most soul-baring lyrics from Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over: