Fayetteville Restaurant Offers Free Burgers To Guests Who Are Vaccinated

If you live around Fayetteville and have received a coronavirus vaccine, you could get a free burger thanks to a new promotion by World of Beer Bar & Kitchen. On April 7, the Skibo Road location in Fayetteville is offering a free Black n' Blue Burger to customers who have gotten a vaccine as part of the company's "Vaccinated Eat Free" program, Fox 8 reports.

"2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel," said James Buell, chief brand and innovation officer. "What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!"

To get the free burger, customers can stop by World of Beer and present proof of their vaccination.

This isn't the first time a North Carolina World of Beer offered an incentive for vaccinated customers. Last month, the Charlotte location ran the same promotion because they can "see the light at the end of the tunnel" in the hopes of soon returning to normal.

Other restaurants have offered similar deals to folks who have gotten their vaccines. In March, Krispy Kreme announced that anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 could get a free donut every day for the rest of the year.

Photo: Getty Images