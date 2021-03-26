Charlotte Restaurant Offers Free Burgers To Guests Who Are Vaccinated

As businesses across the country begin offering incentives for people vaccinated against the coronavirus, one Charlotte restaurant decided to jump in on the fun. On Thursday (March 25), World of Beer in Uptown had a promotion for any customer who was vaccinated against COVID-19 could get a free Black N' Blue Burger, WBTV reports. The deal was only available on Thursday to guests who showed proof they had been vaccinated.

"We kind of wanted to do a positive spotlight on the whole COVID thing," said Amy Stewart, managing partner at World of Beer. "It seems like it's just been so negative for the past year that now that you kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel, it's trying to get that positive spin and bring some positivity to everybody."

World of Beer is located in the Epicenter, a complex of businesses that sadly have not all survived the pandemic. According to WBTV, several bars and restaurants, hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions, have either closed indefinitely while others have shut their doors forever.

Insomnia Cookies is also in the Epicenter, and workers have noticed the businesses surrounding them closing one by one throughout the year. Employee Tyler Adkins said the complex is like "the eye of the storm" but thinks promotions like World of Beer's deal can help persuade people to consider getting a vaccine.

"The more people get vaccinated," Adkins said, "the sooner we get back to something resembling normal again."

