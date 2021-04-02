Here's What's Open And Closed On Easter 2021 In Phoenix

Another holiday is here in the midst of the pandemic, which means traditional celebrations are still up in the air.

Whether you're celebrating at home with close family, sharing a big meal with the ones you love, heading off to see a new movie, or trying out a new restaurant, you should know what your options are.

No matter how you're celebrating, here is what's open and closed on Easter 2021 in Phoenix:

OPEN

Retailers

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

Kmart

PetSmart

Walgreens

Walmart

Restaurants

Applebee's

Bahama Breeze

Benihana

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

The Capital Grille

Carrabba's

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

The Cheesecake Factory

Chili's

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Domino's

Dunkin' Donuts

Famous Dave's

Fleming's

Fogo de Chão

Hard Rock Cafe

IHOP

KFC

Kona Grill

Longhorn Steakhouse

Macaroni Grill

Maggiano's

Metro Diner

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Panera Bread

P.F. Chang's

Red Lobster

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Shake Shack

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Whataburger

Yard House

CLOSED

Phoenix Library

Phoenix Recreational Facilities

U.S. Postal Offices

Banks

Retailers

Ace Hardware

Aeropostale

Apple

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Bloomingdale's

Bob's Discount Furniture

The Container Store

Crate & Barrel

Dick's Sporting Goods

DSW

Dollar General

H&M

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Kmart

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

PetSmart

Pier 1

Pottery Barn

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Photo: Getty Images