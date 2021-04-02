Here's What's Open And Closed On Easter 2021 In Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
April 2, 2021
Another holiday is here in the midst of the pandemic, which means traditional celebrations are still up in the air.
Whether you're celebrating at home with close family, sharing a big meal with the ones you love, heading off to see a new movie, or trying out a new restaurant, you should know what your options are.
No matter how you're celebrating, here is what's open and closed on Easter 2021 in Phoenix:
OPEN
Retailers
- Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Home Depot
- Kmart
- PetSmart
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Restaurants
- Applebee's
- Bahama Breeze
- Benihana
- Bob Evans
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- The Capital Grille
- Carrabba's
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Chili's
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Domino's
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Famous Dave's
- Fleming's
- Fogo de Chão
- Hard Rock Cafe
- IHOP
- KFC
- Kona Grill
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano's
- Metro Diner
- McDonald's
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panera Bread
- P.F. Chang's
- Red Lobster
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
- Shake Shack
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
- TGI Fridays
- Waffle House
- Whataburger
- Yard House
CLOSED
- Phoenix Library
- Phoenix Recreational Facilities
- U.S. Postal Offices
- Banks
Retailers
- Ace Hardware
- Aeropostale
- Apple
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale's
- Bob's Discount Furniture
- The Container Store
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Dollar General
- H&M
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Kmart
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- PetSmart
- Pier 1
- Pottery Barn
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
Photo: Getty Images