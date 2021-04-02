HoneyBaked Ham In Phoenix Keeping Delivery Service For Easter Weekend

Another holiday is arriving in the midst of the pandemic, and one Phoenix company is making things a little easier for residents, reported Patch.

HoneyBaked Ham Co. is continuing its delivery option this year for the holiday that is often associated with eating ham, even in the midst of the pandemic.

The company is continuing to take both shipping and delivery orders so customers have a safer way of receiving their orders.

If you wanna beat the holiday rush and get an order in ahead of time, you can place a delivery or pickup order at the following HoneyBaked Ham locations in Phoenix:

4635 East Cactus Rd.

5050 East Ray Rd.

According to the company, customers can also place an order from HoneyBaked Ham for delivery through the meal delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Though a lot of the COVID-19 restrictions are easing up across the state, health experts are still urging everyone to practice social distancing, making delivery the safest option for most.

For those who still choose to go inside to make and pickup orders, the company has "enacted strict social distancing measures among customers at all of its stores a year ago."

Photo: Getty Images