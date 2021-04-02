Michael Strahan Shares #GoodbyeGap Update After Posting Clip Of Gap Surgery

Michael Strahan didn't close his iconic tooth gap after all.

Earlier this week, the Good Morning America host, 49, had the internet stunned when he shared a video of him visiting Dr. Lee Gause of Smile Design Manhattan to close the gap in his two front teeth. On Thursday (April 1), the host shared a follow-up post with a ghost-print mask to offer a "#GoodbyeGap update" and reveal that the surgery was, ultimately, an April Fools' prank.

"I appreciate all the comments. I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No, don't get rid of the gap! It's your signature!'" Strahan explained in the two-minute clip. "I didn't know so many people really cared...But I appreciate all the love for the gap. I've had it for almost 50 years now, and a lot of people out there would always say, 'Yeah you make me feel good about rocking mine.' I know it was a shocker to see it gone."

"The gap is here to stay for a little while," he continued. "Not going anywhere anytime soon, so, April Fool's Day, everybody. I had a good time, and I feel really bad about actually not closing it after everything that I saw, but the gap is here. The gap is here to stay. It's not going anywhere for a little while. My mama likes it, so, there you go -- for you, Mama."

Back in 2011, the Super Bowl XLII champion revealed that he had considered removing his gap some time ago when a dentist showed him mock-ups when he was in his twenties. "There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, 'This is who I am.' I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect," he told Elle at the time. "At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it. They’d be like, ‘Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!'"