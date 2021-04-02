Popular Charlotte Festival Announces Long-Awaited Return

A popular festival has announced its return to the Queen City later this year. After organizers were forced to cancel the 2020 event because of the pandemic, Charlotte SHOUT!, a festival celebrating creativity, diversity, art, music, and more, will return Uptown September 17 through October 3, Charlotte Magazine reports.

"We are excited to continue the momentum we started in 2019 with Charlotte SHOUT!" said Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer for Charlotte Center City Partners. "This destination celebration brings everyone together to share the basic human need for community in an experiential extravaganza!"

The festival is a partnership between Charlotte Center City Partners and Blumenthal Performing Arts aimed at showcasing the unique, artistic side of the city and those who call it home.

"Our goal is to make Charlotte SHOUT! the most inspiring annual festival in the southeast celebrating art, music, food and ideas," said Tom Gabbard, Blumenthal president. "This year we will especially savor the chance to safely be together again to enjoy our vibrant City, and the creativity that helps to define it."

Organizers for the festival are currently looking for additional talent from around the city to participate in the multi-week festival. Applications for those interested in showcasing their art, music, food, or ideas, are due by May 15.

"In addition to talent from around the world, we're actively searching for local artists from all areas of Charlotte's vibrant creative community to participate in this year's festival," said Krumbine. "Whether you're a local musician, a playwright, an acrobat, a master chef or a graffiti artist, there could be a spot for you in our lineup."

More information about the festival as well as applications for talent can be found at the festival's website here.

Photo: Getty Images