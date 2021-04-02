VIDEO: One Utah Neighborhood Got An Unusual April Fools' Day Prank

One Utah resident woke up to a notification from her home security cameras on early on the morning of April 1st, reported Fox 13 Now.

Taylor Berger said, "I knew no one should be in front of our house at 4 am."

Once she watched the footage, she screamed. Her husband, Danny, ran in.

She said, "You could see that the person in a cape, unknown person, placed something on the porch."

After watching the security video of the disguised person, both were a little concerned.

“I thought well, who wears a cape, and who wears a hat like that, and who has a briefcase and he had all three,” Danny said.

See the video below: