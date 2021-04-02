VIDEO: One Utah Neighborhood Got An Unusual April Fools' Day Prank
By Ginny Reese
April 2, 2021
One Utah resident woke up to a notification from her home security cameras on early on the morning of April 1st, reported Fox 13 Now.
Taylor Berger said, "I knew no one should be in front of our house at 4 am."
Once she watched the footage, she screamed. Her husband, Danny, ran in.
She said, "You could see that the person in a cape, unknown person, placed something on the porch."
After watching the security video of the disguised person, both were a little concerned.
“I thought well, who wears a cape, and who wears a hat like that, and who has a briefcase and he had all three,” Danny said.
See the video below:
WATCH: any guesses of what this man left on the doorsteps of a Murray neighborhood?? Find out tonight on @fox13 at 9 pic.twitter.com/SSXLeoL0pd— Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) April 2, 2021
What they found on the porch was a bit bizarre.
Taylor laughed and said, "He came back and said it's a potato."
The couple wasn't the only house that had been "potatoed."
Danny said, "I went to work, and I was looking at everyone else's front door and they all had potatoes."
Turns out, it was all in good fun. The whole thing was just an April Fools' Day joke.
Taylor and Danny now just want to meet the hooded man.
“I want to meet him, I want to find out his background, like what’s going on, or why he’s doing it,” Danny said.
