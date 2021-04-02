Feedback

VIDEO: One Utah Neighborhood Got An Unusual April Fools' Day Prank

By Ginny Reese

April 2, 2021

ima10166

One Utah resident woke up to a notification from her home security cameras on early on the morning of April 1st, reported Fox 13 Now.

Taylor Berger said, "I knew no one should be in front of our house at 4 am."

Once she watched the footage, she screamed. Her husband, Danny, ran in.

She said, "You could see that the person in a cape, unknown person, placed something on the porch."

After watching the security video of the disguised person, both were a little concerned.

“I thought well, who wears a cape, and who wears a hat like that, and who has a briefcase and he had all three,” Danny said.

See the video below:

What they found on the porch was a bit bizarre.

Taylor laughed and said, "He came back and said it's a potato."

The couple wasn't the only house that had been "potatoed."

Danny said, "I went to work, and I was looking at everyone else's front door and they all had potatoes."

Turns out, it was all in good fun. The whole thing was just an April Fools' Day joke.

Taylor and Danny now just want to meet the hooded man.

“I want to meet him, I want to find out his background, like what’s going on, or why he’s doing it,” Danny said.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: One Utah Neighborhood Got An Unusual April Fools' Day Prank

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.