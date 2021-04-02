Feedback

Wanted Man In Kentucky Was Found Hiding In An Unusual Place

By Ginny Reese

April 2, 2021

Source: Perry County Sheriff's Offic

A Kentucky man wanted for a hit and run has been arrested after being found in an unusual place, reported Wave 3 News.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office said that they received a complaint from the Coal Ridge Trailer Park.

The call led deputies to find a man that had previously been wanted.

When deputies arrived to the scene of the complaint, they found 35-year-old Thurman Sizemore.

Sizemore was wanted in the state in connection to a hit and run accident on Lost Creek road in Hazard.

According to police, Sizemore was seen fleeing from the scene of an accident.

When police arrived to the trailer park, deputies found Sizemore hiding in a Christmas Tree box of all places.

Along with the man, deputies found packaged methamphetamines and around $2,400 in cash.

Sizemore is being held at the Kentucky River Regional Jail and is charged with trafficking meth and resisting arrest, along with numerous traffic violations in relation to the hit and run case.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"This afternoon deputies responded to a complaint at Coal Ridge Trailer Park that lead them to locate Thurman Sizemore, 35 of Hazard. Sizemore was wanted in connection to a hit and run accident on Lost Creek Road in which he had allegedly fled the scene. Deputy Joseph Nantz and Sergeant Jessie Day located Sizemore at a residence hiding inside a Christmas tree box."

Press Release April 1, 2021 This afternoon deputies responded to a complaint at Coal Ridge Trailer Park that lead...

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Photo: Perry County Sheriff's Office

