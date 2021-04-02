WATCH: Squirrel Rescued From Tree By Austin Fire Department

There's always been stories in the news about cats being rescued from trees by firefighters, but Austin firefighters were recently called into to save a critter that should have been familiar with trees.

On Tuesday evening, a "distraught" resident called 911 to report a squirrel that managed to get its head stuck in the knothole of a tree. The caller was worried that the animal was there for a long time and was either going to starve or meet some other unfortunate end.

"Whether squirrels have a 'reverse' gear remains a mystery, but said squirrel had found himself with his front half stuck inside the interior of the tree while his back half remained unprotected," the Austin Fire Department said in a statement.

After two minutes of pulling on the little guy's back end, the squirrel was free. The critter must have been late for an important appointment because it immediately took off.

"We assume none the worse for wear since he didn’t stick around to offer so much as a 'thank you,'" the department wrote on Facebook.