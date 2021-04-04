DMX's Lawyer Gives Health Update Following His Apparent Overdose
By Paris Close
April 4, 2021
Update (4/4): Contrary to previous reports, DMX is still on life support, according to his attorney Murray Richman, who admitted to Rolling Stone last night that he was “given wrong information” when he spoke to PIX11 about X’s condition.
Currently, X is still in the ICU, but his condition as yet remains unknown.
Original story begins here: DMX, who remains hospitalized in grave condition since Friday night (April 2) after suffering an apparent drug overdose that triggered a heart attack, has reportedly been taken off life support, is breathing on his own, and showing little brain activity. However, the rapper’s attorney says he’s not out of the woods yet.
“He’s been in the hospital as a result of a heart attack. He has been taken off a life support system and he is breathing on his own, but we are concerned,” X’s lawyer Murray Richman told New York's PIX11 News on Saturday afternoon (April 3). “It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I'm not a worried man at this particular point.”
When TMZ broke the report this weekend, X, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, a source described the emcee as being in a “vegetative state,” with doctors cautioning that the rapper may not survive.
Here's what DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, told PIX11 News Saturday afternoon.— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 3, 2021
MORE: https://t.co/yBATmKlUeV pic.twitter.com/BHzJTa3nkQ
As previously reported, it’s said the suspected OD happened sometime around 11 p.m. on Friday, triggering a heart attack that landed X in the critical care unit at a hospital in White Plains, New York.
X’s family has since spoken out, telling TMZ that paramedics spent 30 minutes trying to revive him and that during that time the 50-year-old had been deprived of oxygen. His family said things are “not looking good” for the father of 15, whose children have since flown out to be by his side.
Many celebrities have since taken to social media with prayerful messages rooting for X to pull through.
“Prayers up for my brother DMX,” wrote Ja Rule, as X’s Cradle 2 the Crave co-star Gabrielle Union tweeted, “Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX.”
Taking to Instagram, Rick Ross urged, “Prayers up for DMX the legend. Let’s put that in the sky.”
Photo: Getty Images