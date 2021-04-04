DMX's Lawyer Gives Health Update Following His Apparent Overdose

Update (4/4): Contrary to previous reports, DMX is still on life support, according to his attorney Murray Richman, who admitted to Rolling Stone last night that he was “given wrong information” when he spoke to PIX11 about X’s condition.

Currently, X is still in the ICU, but his condition as yet remains unknown.

Original story begins here: DMX, who remains hospitalized in grave condition since Friday night (April 2) after suffering an apparent drug overdose that triggered a heart attack, has reportedly been taken off life support, is breathing on his own, and showing little brain activity. However, the rapper’s attorney says he’s not out of the woods yet.

“He’s been in the hospital as a result of a heart attack. He has been taken off a life support system and he is breathing on his own, but we are concerned,” X’s lawyer Murray Richman told New York's PIX11 News on Saturday afternoon (April 3). “It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I'm not a worried man at this particular point.”

When TMZ broke the report this weekend, X, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, a source described the emcee as being in a “vegetative state,” with doctors cautioning that the rapper may not survive.