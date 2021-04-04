Florida Toxic Wastewater Reservoir On Brink Of Collapse

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida as a toxic wastewater reservoir is reported to be on the brink of collapsing.

Hundreds of families in Manatee County were ordered to evacuate on Saturday (April 3) after officials warned the Piney Point Reservoir was endangered of flooding homes within 15 to 20 feet of water if it collapsed, NBC News reports.

Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the status of the toxic wastewater reservoir as "a real catastrophic flood situation" during a press conference on Sunday (April 4.)

"Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted on Saturday.