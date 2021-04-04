Florida Toxic Wastewater Reservoir On Brink Of Collapse
By Jason Hall
April 4, 2021
A state of emergency has been declared in Florida as a toxic wastewater reservoir is reported to be on the brink of collapsing.
Hundreds of families in Manatee County were ordered to evacuate on Saturday (April 3) after officials warned the Piney Point Reservoir was endangered of flooding homes within 15 to 20 feet of water if it collapsed, NBC News reports.
Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the status of the toxic wastewater reservoir as "a real catastrophic flood situation" during a press conference on Sunday (April 4.)
"Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted on Saturday.
Piney Point Reservoir holds a mix of salt water, fresh water and fertilizer runoff and DeSantis clarified that the water isn't radioactive amid initial concern it could be.
Manatee County public safety officials confirmed a portion of the reservoir's retaining wall shifted laterally, which could lead to a total structural collapse and pour out 600 million gallons of water from its retention pool within minutes, NBC News reports.
There is also a nearby natural gas plant that provides energy to millions within the flood zone, which is creating even more concern about a potential flood. Crews are currently working to move water out of the reservoir in an effort to do so before a possible collapse, however, it could take more than a week to complete.
Gov. DeSantis said officials were prepared for a full breach, but hopes that won't be the case.
Photo: Getty Images