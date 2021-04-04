St. Vincent Live-Debuts Songs From 'Daddy's Home' On 'SNL'

Daddy's Home is St. Vincent's sixth studio album (first since 2017's Grammy-nominated MASSEDUCTION) and sees Clark make a "tectonic shift" from her signature art rock sound.

“Daddy’s Home collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC," she explained in a statement. "Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”

The album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and is slated for a May 14 release. It's available for pre-order here. Aside from the standard vinyl, digital and CD formats, Daddy's Home will also be available on cassette and 8-track.

Photo: Zackery Michael