$3.28 Million-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Allegheny County

A lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County won the $3.28 million jackpot for the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto game over the weekend.

WPXI reports a ticket sold at the Sheetz located at 2100 Mosside Boulevard matched all six winning numbers drawn -- 7-13-24-28-39-45 -- during the drawing on Saturday (April 3) night.

The winner has not been identified or claimed the prize as of Monday (April 5) morning.

The individual who purchased the ticket will have one year to claim the prize before it expires. Additionally, more than 75,800 other Match 6 Lotto players won prizes during Saturday night's drawing.