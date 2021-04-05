$3.28 Million-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Allegheny County
By Jason Hall
April 5, 2021
A lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County won the $3.28 million jackpot for the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto game over the weekend.
WPXI reports a ticket sold at the Sheetz located at 2100 Mosside Boulevard matched all six winning numbers drawn -- 7-13-24-28-39-45 -- during the drawing on Saturday (April 3) night.
The winner has not been identified or claimed the prize as of Monday (April 5) morning.
The individual who purchased the ticket will have one year to claim the prize before it expires. Additionally, more than 75,800 other Match 6 Lotto players won prizes during Saturday night's drawing.
Anyone holding a winning ticket from the Match 6 drawing is advised to sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com for more information on how to claim their prize.
The Sheetz in Monroeville will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball games will offer a combined $227 million in jackpot prizes beginning this week.
The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday (April 6) night and offer an estimated jackpot of $184 million ($123.9 million cash option.) Powerball will offer an estimated jackpot of $43 million ($29.3 million cash option) during its next drawing on Wednesday (April 7) night.
Photo: Getty Images