Despite calling off their engagement in the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have remained friends over the years. As part of a wide-ranging retrospective of Lopez's career for her recent InStyle cover story, Affleck praised his ex-fiance as the "hardest-working person" in Hollywood—himself included.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what [Lopez] was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," Affleck told InStyle of his with Lopez. Not only were they a couple, but Affleck and L alsoopez starred in two movies together at the time, as well.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," Affleck continued. Affleck also jokingly asked where his ex, who is three years his senior, keeps her "fountain of youth." He wondered why Lopez, 51, looks "the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s… at best?" Affleck is currently 48-years-old.

Affleck is only one of Lopez's friends who submitted statements about the multi-hyphenate talent to InStyle. He was joined by Leah Remini, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Obama.

Photo: Getty