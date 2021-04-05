Car Smashes Into Second-Floor Apartment, Several People Hurt In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
April 5, 2021
Several people were taken to the hospital after a car slammed into the second floor of an apartment building in Washington, according to KOMO.
The incident went down just after 1 a.m. Sunday (April 4) in Kent. Puget Sound Fire Rescue said the went off the roadway and crashed into a second-floor apartment along the 8700 block of South 259th Street. People living inside the apartment were there at the time, but no no one was hurt, according to reporters.
Six people were reportedly inside the vehicle when it crashed, and they were all taken to local hospitals. All of the occupants are in their teens, Kent Police said. KOMO wrote that "two are in critical condition, three are in serious condition and one person was not injured but transported as a precaution, a spokesperson with Puget Sound Fire says."
Puget Sound Fire, VRFA, King County Medic One on scene of A one car crash into an apartment building off S 259 Street. 6 patients transported to area hospitals with Medic One and TriMed ambulance. S 259 Street is closed at the 8700 block. Kent PD is investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/Te7ej1jl2H— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) April 4, 2021
Kent Police claims the driver was not under the influence but was speeding when the car went off the road.
A 15-year-old reportedly stole his grandmother's truck and crashed it a few times while driving it. Another teenager in Washington drove a stolen vehicle into a car parked in someone's driveway.
Photo: Puget Sound Fire Rescue