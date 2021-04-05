Feedback

Car Smashes Into Second-Floor Apartment, Several People Hurt In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2021

Several people were taken to the hospital after a car slammed into the second floor of an apartment building in Washington, according to KOMO.

The incident went down just after 1 a.m. Sunday (April 4) in Kent. Puget Sound Fire Rescue said the went off the roadway and crashed into a second-floor apartment along the 8700 block of South 259th Street. People living inside the apartment were there at the time, but no no one was hurt, according to reporters.

Six people were reportedly inside the vehicle when it crashed, and they were all taken to local hospitals. All of the occupants are in their teens, Kent Police said. KOMO wrote that "two are in critical condition, three are in serious condition and one person was not injured but transported as a precaution, a spokesperson with Puget Sound Fire says."

Kent Police claims the driver was not under the influence but was speeding when the car went off the road.

A 15-year-old reportedly stole his grandmother's truck and crashed it a few times while driving it. Another teenager in Washington drove a stolen vehicle into a car parked in someone's driveway.

Photo: Puget Sound Fire Rescue

Chat About Car Smashes Into Second-Floor Apartment, Several People Hurt In Washington

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.