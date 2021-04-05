Feedback

COVID-19 Exposure At NCAA Tournament Investigated After Bama Fan's Death

By Anna Gallegos

April 5, 2021

Health officials in Marion County are investigating possible COVID-19 exposure after a student died days after attending the NCAA Tournament.

Luke Ratliff was known as University of Alabama men's basketball superfan. He attended the three NCAA Tournament games the Crimson Tide played, including their loss to UCLA on March 28 at the Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Ratliff, a 23-year-old Alabama senior, died on Friday night from complications from COVID-19, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

Indianapolis health officials started contact tracing after learning about Ratliff's passing.

“Based on a recent news story, the Marion County Public Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health are contacting the Alabama Department of Public Health to determine if anyone in Indianapolis may have been exposed to COVID-19 by any Alabama resident who visited Indianapolis in recent days. We are conducting an investigation following the county and state’s standard contact tracing procedures," county official said in a statement.

It is unknown at this time if Ratliff contracted COVID-19 in Indianapolis or if he was showing symptoms of the virus during his visit, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About COVID-19 Exposure At NCAA Tournament Investigated After Bama Fan's Death

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.