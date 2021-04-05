COVID-19 Exposure At NCAA Tournament Investigated After Bama Fan's Death

Health officials in Marion County are investigating possible COVID-19 exposure after a student died days after attending the NCAA Tournament.

Luke Ratliff was known as University of Alabama men's basketball superfan. He attended the three NCAA Tournament games the Crimson Tide played, including their loss to UCLA on March 28 at the Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Ratliff, a 23-year-old Alabama senior, died on Friday night from complications from COVID-19, the Tuscaloosa News reported.

Indianapolis health officials started contact tracing after learning about Ratliff's passing.

“Based on a recent news story, the Marion County Public Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health are contacting the Alabama Department of Public Health to determine if anyone in Indianapolis may have been exposed to COVID-19 by any Alabama resident who visited Indianapolis in recent days. We are conducting an investigation following the county and state’s standard contact tracing procedures," county official said in a statement.

It is unknown at this time if Ratliff contracted COVID-19 in Indianapolis or if he was showing symptoms of the virus during his visit, the Indianapolis Star reported.

