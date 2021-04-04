WATCH: Undefeated Gonzaga Advances To NCAA Final On Suggs' Buzzer-Beater 3
By Jason Hall
April 4, 2021
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final after the defeating the UCLA Bruins, 93-90, in the Final Four following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by star guard Jalen Suggs as time expired in overtime.
UCLA guard Johnny Juzang scored on a layup to tie the game at 90 with 3.3 seconds remaining and Gonzaga coach Mark Few decided not to call a timeout prior to the inbound. Instead, forward Corey Kispert passed the ball to Suggs, who took three dribbles 55 feet down the court before connecting on an about 40-foot bank shot as time expired.
Suggs pumped his first into the air and jumped on the scorer's table, which he said he's dreamed of doing his entire life.
"I've always wanted to run up on the table like Kobe and D-Wade and go like that, and that's the first thing I did," Suggs said via ESPN. "Man, that is something that you practice on your mini-hoop as a kid or in the gym just messing around. And to be able to do that, it's crazy."
Gonzaga will face the Baylor Bears in the NCAA Tournament Final on Monday (April 5) night. Baylor advanced by defeating Houston, 78-59, on Saturday (April 3.)
Neither team has ever previously won a national championship with both making one previous appearance in the NCAA Tournament Final: Gonzaga in 2017 and Baylor in 1948.
Photo: Getty Images