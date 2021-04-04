WATCH: Undefeated Gonzaga Advances To NCAA Final On Suggs' Buzzer-Beater 3

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final after the defeating the UCLA Bruins, 93-90, in the Final Four following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by star guard Jalen Suggs as time expired in overtime.

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang scored on a layup to tie the game at 90 with 3.3 seconds remaining and Gonzaga coach Mark Few decided not to call a timeout prior to the inbound. Instead, forward Corey Kispert passed the ball to Suggs, who took three dribbles 55 feet down the court before connecting on an about 40-foot bank shot as time expired.

Suggs pumped his first into the air and jumped on the scorer's table, which he said he's dreamed of doing his entire life.