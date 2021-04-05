ESPN Parts Ways With Paul Pierce Days After Controversial IG Live

ESPN has parted ways with NBA analyst Paul Pierce days after the NBA legend shared a controversial Instagram Live video over the weekend.

Reporters Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy initially shared the news of Pierce's tenure with the company coming to an end Monday (April 5) evening citing "sources."

Minutes later, Pierce shared a three-second clip of himself on social media laughing with "#smile" included in the video and the caption, "Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree."



ESPN has yet to confirm the report as of Monday evening.

On Friday (April 2), the former NBA Finals MVP was shown in the video smoking and playing poker with friends as several strippers danced in the background.