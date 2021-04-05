Exit/In Owners Launch Campaign To Save Iconic Music Venue

Music lovers in Nashville were hit with some devastating news recently when they learned that historic music venue Exit/In had sold to luxury hotel developers. The response was swift, leading current Exit/In owners Chris and Telisha Cobb to create a fundraising campaign to buy back the venue, WKRN reports.

"The Exit/In property has gone under contract to a firm that's purchasing independent venues," said Chris Cobb. "We're very concerned for the future of the club and have asked the firm to sell us the property, so we can continue to operate Exit/In in a manner that serves Nashville's creative working class."

As of Monday (April 5), the GoFundMe page Cobb created has raised over $81,000 in just the first three days. While they hope the campaign is successful, they have a back-up plan for the money raised. In the event they cannot purchase the property, all funds raised will go to organizations like the National Independent Venue Association and the Music Venue Alliance of Nashville.

While the Cobbs are still leasing the building, they plan to hold concerts at the iconic Music City venue as soon as it is safe to do so, according to WKRN. They are thankful for the support they have received throughout the years, including the response regarding the venue's potential closure.

"We love you all so much and are filled with gratitude for your fierce ongoing support of Nashville's Rock Block."

Photo: Getty Images