Here's How To Check If Your Phone Number Was Involved In Facebook Data Leak

A website is offering a tool to see whether your phone number was among the 533 million Facebook records leaked online over the weekend.

The News Each Day is allowing users to enter their phone number to check whether it was included in the data. After entering the number and clicking check, the website tells you whether your phone number was included in the data leak.

On Saturday (April 3), personal information such as phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios and emails from users in 106 countries were leaked on a low-level hacking forum, which more than 32 million records of users in the United States, 11 million in the United Kingdom and 6 million in India, Business Insider reports.

"Insider reviewed a sample of the leaked data and verified several records by matching known Facebook users' phone numbers with the IDs listed in the data set," Business Insider wrote. "We also verified records by testing email addresses from the data set in Facebook's password-reset feature, which can be used to partially reveal a user's phone number."

A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider the data was scraped as part of a vulnerability patching in 2019. Though the leaked data is from a couple years ago, it proves users' personal information is easily accessible and hackers can use it to impersonate or scam them into handing over login credentials, according to Alon Gal, chief technology officer of the cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who discovered the leak on Saturday.