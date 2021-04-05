It's Snake Season In Arizona; Here's What To Do If You See A Venomous Snake

Arizona residents beware, it's snake season. Okay, so it's always snake season in Arizona... but the warmer temperatures have the snakes moving about a bit more these days.

If you or your children are out playing in the yard, hiking, or camping, be aware of your surroundings as snakes could be lurking in some of their favorite hiding spots.

Joe Hymes at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary in north Scottsdale said that with temperatures warming up, this is the time of year that they receive the most calls about snakes.

He told AZ Family, "Most of the time, they are just soaking up the sun, but if you give them space, they will leave you alone."

Snakes generally hide in cool, damp places.

Hymes explained, "Anywhere [snakes] will not feel overly exposed. They'll hide under things -- bushes, flower pots, raised sheds in the backyard, behind A/C units, behind pool pumps where moisture might condense. Those are all prime rattlesnake hiding spots."

Hymes said if you or anyone you know encounters a venomous snake, to walk away. He said to never try to move it yourself.

It is estimated that around 80 percent to 90 percent of rattlesnake bites happen because untrained homeowners try to deal with them on their own.

Hymes suggests giving them about three feet of space.

If you are willing to pay a small fee, you can call 602-550-1090 to have them removed.

Photo: Getty Images