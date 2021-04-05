Jets Agree To Blockbuster Trade Involving Sam Darnold

The New York Jets have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Jets have traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for three draft picks: a sixth-rounder in the 2021 NFL Draft later this month, as well as a second-rounder and fourth-rounder in 2022.

The Jets already held the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and are likely even more inclined to select a quarterback amid Darnold's departure, having recently held multiple virtual meetings with former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.