Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With New Gospel EP 'Freedom'
By Paris Close
April 5, 2021
Justin Bieber surprised his fans with a gospel-inspired EP.
On Easter (April 4), the Canadian singer-songwriter released a new religious music project titled Freedom. The Biebs’ announcement appeared out of the blue, as the pop star took to social media with nothing more than the message “Freedom on all platforms” along with a screenshot of the album’s title written in the Notes app.
In a follow-up post, the “Holy” superstar shared all six tracks on the 22-minute project, which includes the title track “Freedom" with Beam, "All She Wrote" (feat. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore), "We're In This Together," "Where You Go I Follow" (feat. Pink Sweat$, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith), "Where Do I Fit In" (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith) and "Afraid to Say" (feat. Lauren Walters).
Freedom marks Bieber’s second EP following the release of 2009’s My World, which debuted atop at No. 6 in the United States at the time.
This new project comes just weeks after the pop star put out his sixth studio album, Justice, which features songs like “Lonely,” “Anyone,” “Hold On” and “Peaches.”
Much like his fifth studio album, 2020’s Changes, Bieber continued his chart-topping streak with Justice debuting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, moving 154,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, making it his eighth number-one and making him the youngest soloist, at 27, to achieve this feat in the United States.
Listen to a few tracks from Justin Bieber’s gospel album, Freedom, below:
Photo: Getty Images