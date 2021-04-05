Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With New Gospel EP 'Freedom'

Freedom marks Bieber’s second EP following the release of 2009’s My World, which debuted atop at No. 6 in the United States at the time.

This new project comes just weeks after the pop star put out his sixth studio album, Justice, which features songs like “Lonely,” “Anyone,” “Hold On” and “Peaches.”

Much like his fifth studio album, 2020’s Changes, Bieber continued his chart-topping streak with Justice debuting at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, moving 154,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, making it his eighth number-one and making him the youngest soloist, at 27, to achieve this feat in the United States.

Listen to a few tracks from Justin Bieber’s gospel album, Freedom, below: