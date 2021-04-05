Michigan Woman On 'Team Legend' To Compete In Battle Round On 'The Voice'
By Kelly Fisher
April 5, 2021
John Legend will decide between two of the singers on his team — including one Michigan woman — on The Voice tonight (April 5).
The hit NBC competition series will air the Battle Round at 8 p.m.
Zania Alaké, 34, of Detroit, is teaming up with Durell Anthony to deliver a rendition of “Emotion,” by Destiny’s Child and originally performed by the Bee Gee’s, mlive reported Monday morning.
Though the two are singing together, they’re also going head-to-head.
Legend can only move one forward in the competition (though another coach — Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas or Blake Shelton — can “steal” whichever performer is sent packing).
Explaining why he selected the song for Alaké and Anthony, Legend said “I was listening to the Destiny’s Child version of ‘Emotion’ and I was thinking, how cool it would be to hear two of our singers doing that. Both of you have a Motown, classic energy.”
Alaké, the first of several Michigan singers to sing in the Battle Round, opened up about a 17-year relationship that culminated in a breakup. That’s what makes the song relatable to her, she said. “The thing that’s helping me get through is just constantly singing.”
Re-watch Alaké's blind audition here.
Photo: Getty Images