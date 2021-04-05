Michigan Woman On 'Team Legend' To Compete In Battle Round On 'The Voice'

John Legend will decide between two of the singers on his team — including one Michigan woman — on The Voice tonight (April 5).

The hit NBC competition series will air the Battle Round at 8 p.m.

Zania Alaké, 34, of Detroit, is teaming up with Durell Anthony to deliver a rendition of “Emotion,” by Destiny’s Child and originally performed by the Bee Gee’s, mlive reported Monday morning.

Though the two are singing together, they’re also going head-to-head.

Legend can only move one forward in the competition (though another coach — Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas or Blake Shelton — can “steal” whichever performer is sent packing).

Explaining why he selected the song for Alaké and Anthony, Legend said “I was listening to the Destiny’s Child version of ‘Emotion’ and I was thinking, how cool it would be to hear two of our singers doing that. Both of you have a Motown, classic energy.”

Alaké, the first of several Michigan singers to sing in the Battle Round, opened up about a 17-year relationship that culminated in a breakup. That’s what makes the song relatable to her, she said. “The thing that’s helping me get through is just constantly singing.”

Re-watch Alaké's blind audition here.