Feedback

Michigan Woman On 'Team Legend' To Compete In Battle Round On 'The Voice'

By Kelly Fisher

April 5, 2021

John Legend will decide between two of the singers on his team — including one Michigan woman — on The Voice tonight (April 5).

The hit NBC competition series will air the Battle Round at 8 p.m.

Zania Alaké, 34, of Detroit, is teaming up with Durell Anthony to deliver a rendition of “Emotion,” by Destiny’s Child and originally performed by the Bee Gee’s, mlive reported Monday morning.

Though the two are singing together, they’re also going head-to-head.

Legend can only move one forward in the competition (though another coachKelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas or Blake Shelton — can “steal” whichever performer is sent packing).

Explaining why he selected the song for Alaké and Anthony, Legend said “I was listening to the Destiny’s Child version of ‘Emotion’ and I was thinking, how cool it would be to hear two of our singers doing that. Both of you have a Motown, classic energy.”

Alaké, the first of several Michigan singers to sing in the Battle Round, opened up about a 17-year relationship that culminated in a breakup. That’s what makes the song relatable to her, she said. “The thing that’s helping me get through is just constantly singing.”

Re-watch Alaké's blind audition here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Michigan Woman On 'Team Legend' To Compete In Battle Round On 'The Voice'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.