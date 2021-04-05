Feedback

Post Malone Unveils New Maison No. 9 Bottle, Merchandise

By James Dinh

April 5, 2021

Post Malone is toasting to a new release as part of his Maison No. 9 venture.

On Friday (April 2), Malone, friend James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities and his longtime music manager Dre London announced the 2021 Maison No. 9 launch. The upcoming release of the French rosé is dropping in conjunction with a merchandise collection featuring six pieces, including t-shirts, hats and hoodies.

Additionally, the 2020 vintage rosé, which was named after his favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, has received a makeover with a new logo and overall design. The updated bottle will be available for purchase via Vivino beginning Thursday at 12 PM ET. Customers who buy a bottle will receive a 20 percent discount code towards their clothing collection transaction.

Malone announced the launch of the French rosé in May 2020. "I wanted to make something that after a long, anxious day, and you’re working your ass off and nothing seems to be going right, you can sit at home and relax, have a couple of glasses," he said at the time. The first version of the bottle is currently available for sale for $20.39 via Vivino.

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone

