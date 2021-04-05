Rick Ross Says A Joint Album With Drake Is 'Under Serious Consideration'

If you enjoyed hearing Drake and Rick Ross on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," you’ll be happy to know that the rappers are consideration a joint album.

After rumors of a collaborative project spread in March, Rozay has revealed that the two have indeed been thinking about a joint effort. "After our latest release, 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle,' we had that conversation and it’s most definitely under serious consideration. Real talk," Rozay confirmed in a recent interview.

Whispers of the pair's project jumpstarted, courtesy of NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who took to Twitter to respond to a post about a favorite Drake and Ross collab. "The joint album they’re doing together with unseat all projects they’ve done to date," he replied.

Back in 2011, the two were said to be working on their YOLO Tape, but the project never saw the light of day. "You never know what could happen in the future, but me and Drake, him being in Miami at that time [in 2011-2012], and him coming by the crib every day, we was spending a lot of time together," Ross explained to Complex of the project. "And it was a serious possibility. We wasn’t just talking sh*t. We really was in the studio a lot. It’s just not the same no more. Meaning, the way he travel and the way I move. But is it a possibility? There’s always a possibility for that, because it would be simple for us."

Drizzy and Rozay have a number of team-ups under their belt, including "Aston Martin Music," "I'm on One," "Gold Roses," "Money in the Grave" and "Diced Pineapples."