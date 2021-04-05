Shawn Mendes' Stolen G-Wagon Recovered Following Break-In, Burglary

Shawn Mendes’ stolen G-Wagon has been recovered, weeks after burglars took it from his home.

According to TMZ, the “Wonder” crooner has since reunited with his SUV, which law enforcement sources said was still in good condition when cops found it parked on a residential street, damage-free.

Cops ran the plates and verified that the vehicle did, indeed, belong to Mendes, who we’re sure is pretty happy to have his wheels back after such a terrifying situation. The crooks who got away in the G-Wagon, however, remain on the run.

TMZ was the first to break the news of the burglary when it transpired on March 28. Per their report, Mendes was at home with his “Señorita” girlfriend Camila Cabello during the break-in, which ended with the crooks stealing off in the Canadian musicians’ fancy ride.