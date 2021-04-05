Feedback

Shawn Mendes' Stolen G-Wagon Recovered Following Break-In, Burglary

By Paris Close

April 5, 2021

Shawn Mendes’ stolen G-Wagon has been recovered, weeks after burglars took it from his home.

According to TMZ, the “Wonder” crooner has since reunited with his SUV, which law enforcement sources said was still in good condition when cops found it parked on a residential street, damage-free.

Cops ran the plates and verified that the vehicle did, indeed, belong to Mendes, who we’re sure is pretty happy to have his wheels back after such a terrifying situation. The crooks who got away in the G-Wagon, however, remain on the run.

TMZ was the first to break the news of the burglary when it transpired on March 28. Per their report, Mendes was at home with his “Señorita” girlfriend Camila Cabello during the break-in, which ended with the crooks stealing off in the Canadian musicians’ fancy ride.

The burglars didn’t make a break for it until they realized they weren’t in the house alone, so they used Mendes’ SUV as their getaway car.

At the time, sources told TMZ that the Los Angeles Police Department had responded to the break-in call at the couple’s home but not soon enough to catch the criminals.

Mendes and Cabello have been quarantining together since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have shared many photos on social media of them spending quality time together during the health crisis.

While neither has commented on the situation publicly, they’ve both been fairly active on Instagram, with the “Havana” songbird sharing selfies from home and Mendes posting a partnered post just a few days ago.

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

