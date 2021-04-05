Feedback

Third Suspect In Seattle Woman's Death In Texas Arrested In Utah

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2021

The third suspect in a Seattle woman's death in Texas last year was arrested in Utah, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Reporters said 31-year-old Charles Anthony Beltran was taken into custody Friday (April 1) in connection to the death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez. The Seattle resident went missing back in October 2020 while visiting a friend in Dallas, Texas. Botello-Valadez was last seen leaving a Dallas nightclub, and no one has heard from her since then. Her remains were discovered on March 24 in a wooded area in Wilmer, about 20 miles southeast of Dallas, AP reported.

Beltran was arrested without incident by West Jordan Police, the Dallas Police Department and U.S Marshals, reporters added. Investigators said they found out he was in Utah after getting some intelligence, but they didn't say why Beltran was in West Jordan. He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and awaits extradition.

The two other suspects involved, Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes, were captured last month in Florida. Marano was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail last month, according to NBC 6.

Officials identified these three as suspects after tracing their cellphones and the victim's device. They determined that Botello-Valadez was with all three suspects at Beltran's and Dykes' home the night she disappeared.

Photo: Dallas Police Department

Chat About Third Suspect In Seattle Woman's Death In Texas Arrested In Utah

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.