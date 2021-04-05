Third Suspect In Seattle Woman's Death In Texas Arrested In Utah

The third suspect in a Seattle woman's death in Texas last year was arrested in Utah, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Reporters said 31-year-old Charles Anthony Beltran was taken into custody Friday (April 1) in connection to the death of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez. The Seattle resident went missing back in October 2020 while visiting a friend in Dallas, Texas. Botello-Valadez was last seen leaving a Dallas nightclub, and no one has heard from her since then. Her remains were discovered on March 24 in a wooded area in Wilmer, about 20 miles southeast of Dallas, AP reported.

Beltran was arrested without incident by West Jordan Police, the Dallas Police Department and U.S Marshals, reporters added. Investigators said they found out he was in Utah after getting some intelligence, but they didn't say why Beltran was in West Jordan. He was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and awaits extradition.

The two other suspects involved, Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes, were captured last month in Florida. Marano was booked into a Miami-Dade County jail last month, according to NBC 6.

Officials identified these three as suspects after tracing their cellphones and the victim's device. They determined that Botello-Valadez was with all three suspects at Beltran's and Dykes' home the night she disappeared.

Photo: Dallas Police Department