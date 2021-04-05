Three More Women Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sexual Assault

Three more women have come forward with claims of sexual abuse against Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

A spokesperson for attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represents several accusers, told Page Six three additional anonymous victims have retained him, and he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against the couple.

One 20-year-old woman alleges T.I. and Tiny “pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it” when she met them at a nightclub in Miami in 2010, Page Six reported. She claims she was later taken to a hotel where the couple’s security allegedly took her phone and T.I. “forced her to take a powdered substance from his finger." The woman additionally claims that Tiny "undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent," according to attorney Blackburn’s spokesperson.

Blackburn told Page Six two different women have approached him with similar claims.

Last month, six more people came forward with sexual assault claims against T.I. and Tiny, adding to the dozens of abuse allegations against the couple that have surfaced since January.

The additional victims came forward after New York-based attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn sent a letter to officials in two states that called for a criminal investigation into the numerous allegations of assault, alleged facilitation of sexual abuse, and alleged forced drug use that were first made public by T.I. and Tiny's former friend, Sabrina Peterson, earlier this year.

In February, attorney Blackburn asked authorities to launch a criminal investigation against T.I. and Tiny after over 30 "women, survivors, and witnesses" accused the couple of sexual abuse.

In a statement to The New York Times, a lawyer for T.I. and Tiny said they "deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations."

"We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming," the couple's lawyer continued. "These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

If you or someone you know have been affected by sexual abuse, please reach out to The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800.656.HOPE (4673)

Photo: Getty Images