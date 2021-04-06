2021 iHeartRadio Music Award Nominees: Blake Shelton, Maren Morris & More

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are coming back and, as always, we're honoring some of the biggest names in country music.

On Wednesday (April 7), the nominees for our eighth annual ceremony were announced and it sees Blake Shelton, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and more rack multiple titles in categories like Country Song of the Year and Country Artist of the Year. When it comes to the newcomers, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, HARDY, Ingrid Andress and Jameson Rodgers will go head-to-head for their first award at the ceremony. It all goes down live on May 27 at 8 PM ET at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

In addition to the traditional categories, our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards is giving the power for fans to vote for titles like Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award. Social voting begins today and will close on May 19 at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Scroll on below for a full list of nominees for the upcoming ceremony.