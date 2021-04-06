Feedback

Baseball, Budweiser Clydesdales Reunite For St. Louis Cardinals Home Opener

By Kelly Fisher

April 6, 2021

Anheuser-Busch announced that baseball and clydesdales are back together again.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are slated to make a comeback at Busch Stadium for the home opener on Thursday (April 8).

The St. Louis Cardinals are slated to take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 3:15 p.m.

“It’s been awhile since our last appearance but it’s baseball season, which means one thing… the Budweiser Clydesdales are back,” Monday’s (April 5) announcement video says.“Tune in (for the) Cardinals Home Opener (on) Thursday, April 8th 3:15 p.m. CST #EyesOnTheClydes.”

On Tuesday (April 6), the Cardinals shared “everything you need to know for the Home Opener,” including the pregame schedule.

Gates are slated to open at 1 p.m. on opening day.

Check out the full schedule here.

Busch Stadium will also have protocols in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, kicking off the season with about 32% capacity, according to a Cardinals press release issued Tuesday.

It'll be the first time the Cardinals can welcome fans back to Busch Stadium in 544 days.

Fans should expect socially-distanced seating, mask requirements, mobile-only ticketing and cashless payments, designated entry gates and prohibiting bags to minimize contamination (excluding medical and diaper bags), the release states.

Busch Stadium also has cleaning and disinfecting practices in place, temperature-screens employees and has plenty of hand sanitizer available.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Baseball, Budweiser Clydesdales Reunite For St. Louis Cardinals Home Opener

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.