Baseball, Budweiser Clydesdales Reunite For St. Louis Cardinals Home Opener

Anheuser-Busch announced that baseball and clydesdales are back together again.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are slated to make a comeback at Busch Stadium for the home opener on Thursday (April 8).

The St. Louis Cardinals are slated to take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 3:15 p.m.

“It’s been awhile since our last appearance but it’s baseball season, which means one thing… the Budweiser Clydesdales are back,” Monday’s (April 5) announcement video says.“Tune in (for the) Cardinals Home Opener (on) Thursday, April 8th 3:15 p.m. CST #EyesOnTheClydes.”

On Tuesday (April 6), the Cardinals shared “everything you need to know for the Home Opener,” including the pregame schedule.

Gates are slated to open at 1 p.m. on opening day.

Check out the full schedule here.