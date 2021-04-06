Baseball, Budweiser Clydesdales Reunite For St. Louis Cardinals Home Opener
By Kelly Fisher
April 6, 2021
Anheuser-Busch announced that baseball and clydesdales are back together again.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are slated to make a comeback at Busch Stadium for the home opener on Thursday (April 8).
The St. Louis Cardinals are slated to take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 3:15 p.m.
“It’s been awhile since our last appearance but it’s baseball season, which means one thing… the Budweiser Clydesdales are back,” Monday’s (April 5) announcement video says.“Tune in (for the) Cardinals Home Opener (on) Thursday, April 8th 3:15 p.m. CST #EyesOnTheClydes.”
On Tuesday (April 6), the Cardinals shared “everything you need to know for the Home Opener,” including the pregame schedule.
Gates are slated to open at 1 p.m. on opening day.
Check out the full schedule here.
Baseball + Clydesdales... back together again! https://t.co/V5OqT1rqeO— Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) April 5, 2021
Everything you need to know for the Home Opener 👉 https://t.co/qvnw1qTukw!#STLFLY | #OpeningDaySTL pic.twitter.com/jZDOPTMMty— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 6, 2021
Busch Stadium will also have protocols in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, kicking off the season with about 32% capacity, according to a Cardinals press release issued Tuesday.
It'll be the first time the Cardinals can welcome fans back to Busch Stadium in 544 days.
Fans should expect socially-distanced seating, mask requirements, mobile-only ticketing and cashless payments, designated entry gates and prohibiting bags to minimize contamination (excluding medical and diaper bags), the release states.
Busch Stadium also has cleaning and disinfecting practices in place, temperature-screens employees and has plenty of hand sanitizer available.
Photo: Getty Images