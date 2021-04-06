Feedback

Baylor Fans Celebrate NCAA Championship With Wild Street Party

By Anna Gallegos

April 6, 2021

Baylor students are living it up after the men's basketball team took home the NCAA Championship on Monday.

The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70. There weren't very many fans in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the real party was in Waco.

The university opened up McLane Stadium to the public to watch Monday's game. Thousands stormed the football field as soon as Baylor won.

The party soon moved on to the street and the couch burning started.

The city was prepared for the post-win rager and had fire fighters standing buy to put out the couch and other furniture fires.

Someone even brought professional fireworks to the party.

Party on, Baylor fans! Based on the Monday night fun, you'd never know that Baylor banned dancing for 151 years.

Photo: Getty Images

