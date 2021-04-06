Baylor Fans Celebrate NCAA Championship With Wild Street Party
By Anna Gallegos
April 6, 2021
Baylor students are living it up after the men's basketball team took home the NCAA Championship on Monday.
The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70. There weren't very many fans in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the real party was in Waco.
The university opened up McLane Stadium to the public to watch Monday's game. Thousands stormed the football field as soon as Baylor won.
The party soon moved on to the street and the couch burning started.
The city was prepared for the post-win rager and had fire fighters standing buy to put out the couch and other furniture fires.
And just like that, Waco FD has arrived to thunderous applause 😂— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021
Departments across the city prepared for this outcome and are handling it accordingly. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/Gpl11UjU3f
Someone even brought professional fireworks to the party.
Fireworks now going off around 10th and Daughtrey in Waco post @BaylorMBB championship win.— Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021
Police officer on scene told me they’re just monitoring this and haven’t gotten involved. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/LcNoXl26fp
Party on, Baylor fans! Based on the Monday night fun, you'd never know that Baylor banned dancing for 151 years.
Photo: Getty Images