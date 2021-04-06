Feedback

Baylor Tops Gonzaga For Its First Men's NCAA Tournament Championship

By Anna Gallegos

April 6, 2021

Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 on Monday night at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to take home its first NCAA men's basketball championship.

"Our guys, when the best is needed, the best is provided. The better the opponent, the better they play," Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game.

The bears also put an end to Gonzaga's 31 game winning streak.

"It's a really, really tough one to end a storybook season on, but listen, Baylor just beat us. They beat us in every facet of the game and deserve all the credit," said Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

For Baylor, the win was well worth the wait. This year's March Madness was the first complete tournament since the pandemic started, and Baylor had to build back their team after three-week break in February because of COVID.

Baylor now becomes the second Texas team to win a men's NCAA championship. The first was Texas Western University in 1966.

Photos: Getty Images

