Cardi B Celebrates 'Invasion of Privacy' Turning 3 In Sweet Note
By Taylor Fields
April 6, 2021
It's been three years since Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and the rapper is celebrating the anniversary with a sweet message on social media.
On Twitter, Cardi wrote to her fans, "Thank you everyone that’s been showing IOP love today. It feels like a birthday lols. I get real sweet and bittersweet memories when I listen to the album." She added, "I faced many challenges thru the process and after but the outcome was beautiful and successful. Love you forever."
Some of Cardi's biggest fans came together to make a congratulatory video for IOP's third birthday, shared by fan account @BardiUpdatess and retweeted by Cardi herself. Along with the video, the fan account wrote, "In celebration of 'Invasion of Privacy' turning three, Bardi Gang decided to make a video to congratulate Cardi on the album’s success. Congratulations @iamcardib, we love you so much and can’t wait for CB2! #3YearsOfIOP."
Cardi replied, "Awwww this is sooo bute ...Thank you guys."
Cardi released Invasion of Privacy in 2018, and the album included hits like the iconic "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The record also showcases features Migos, Chance The Rapper, Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG and SZA.
A followup to Cardi's debut album is on the way as the rapper has revealed she's been working on it. Cardi released her newest single, "Up," earlier this year, and in earlier March, said she was going into "full album mode." In a tweet, she explained, "After next week I’m going full album mode. I was hungry around this time. Perfecting & writing my s***. I'm going to complete some business do things for 'UP' then I’m out! but please let’s stay on topic & not ask me about things when ya know I don’t like talkin bout my moves."
