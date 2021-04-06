Cardi B Celebrates 'Invasion of Privacy' Turning 3 In Sweet Note

It's been three years since Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and the rapper is celebrating the anniversary with a sweet message on social media.

On Twitter, Cardi wrote to her fans, "Thank you everyone that’s been showing IOP love today. It feels like a birthday lols. I get real sweet and bittersweet memories when I listen to the album." She added, "I faced many challenges thru the process and after but the outcome was beautiful and successful. Love you forever."

Some of Cardi's biggest fans came together to make a congratulatory video for IOP's third birthday, shared by fan account @BardiUpdatess and retweeted by Cardi herself. Along with the video, the fan account wrote, "In celebration of 'Invasion of Privacy' turning three, Bardi Gang decided to make a video to congratulate Cardi on the album’s success. Congratulations @iamcardib, we love you so much and can’t wait for CB2! #3YearsOfIOP."

Cardi replied, "Awwww this is sooo bute ...Thank you guys."